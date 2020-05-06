SPD investigating death of nine-month-old as homicide

By Alex Onken | May 6, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 10:01 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with Shreveport Police Department's Violent Crimes and Youth Services Bureau are investigating following the death of an infant over the weekend.

Officers were called just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 to the 4700 block of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue regarding a medical emergency.

Medics and officers were brought to a 9-month-old with what was described as serious injuries.

The infant was sent to a Shreveport Hospital and died on Sunday.

Officials are investigating the infant's death as a homicide. No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300.

Those wishing to submit information anonymously can reach out to Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips.

