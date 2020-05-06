Rain and thunderstorms for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After dealing with some thunderstorms during the day yesterday we are tracking a very pleasant midweek across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures both today and Thursday will be right around average with a whole of sunshine on the way for the region. Our next weather arrives on Friday in the form of another cold front that will help drop our temperatures down even further as we head into your weekend forecast. While Saturday will be chilly for May standards Sunday and early next week will be downright perfect weather for the ArkLaTex.
So for any of our essential workers who are heading out the door this morning all you need to make sure you grab sunglasses as we are expecting ample sunshine for the region Wednesday. High temperatures will be right around the 80 degree mark so today will be a great chance to get outside and enjoy the weather. We are expecting for the most part are carbon copy of a forecast for your Thursday as sunshine sticks around along with warm, but not hot temperatures.
Changes arrives in the ArkLaTex on Friday as another cold front will be sweeping through the viewing area. Rain and thunderstorms will first arrive during the early morning hours and will stick around until at least the middle of the afternoon and potentially into the early evening. There is a low grade potential for some severe weather, but right now we are not very bullish on a widespread event for the region.
Behind the front we are tracking a much cooler weekend for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures on Saturday will struggle just to make it to the 70 degree mark, and lows Sunday morning could be in the 40s for many across the region. But starting on Sunday and lasting through early next week we will see just fantastic weather across the region in the form of temperatures in the upper 70s and very low humidity for the ArkLaTex.
So if you enjoy comfortable temperatures as we are rapidly approaching summer here in the ArkLaTex, you will love the next the next week generally. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.