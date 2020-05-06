Rain and thunderstorms for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After dealing with some thunderstorms during the day yesterday we are tracking a very pleasant midweek across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures both today and Thursday will be right around average with a whole of sunshine on the way for the region. Our next weather arrives on Friday in the form of another cold front that will help drop our temperatures down even further as we head into your weekend forecast. While Saturday will be chilly for May standards Sunday and early next week will be downright perfect weather for the ArkLaTex.