Rain and storms Friday, but a beautiful weekend ahead

Friday will have a cold front push through, and this will bring more rain. There is a good chance for some downpours as well. There may be some severe weather on the southern portion of the ArkLaTex. I do not expect any tornadoes though. It should be just a wind and hail threat. Overall, I am not too concerned. As of now, the best time on the rain looks to be in the morning. All the rain should end by the evening. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler, thanks to this cold front. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 70s!