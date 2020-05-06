Rain and storms Friday, but a beautiful weekend ahead

(KSLA) - The rain and storms will be back on Friday as our next cold front arrives. There is a small risk for severe weather as well. The good news is that the weekend is looking great!
This evening could not be much better! There will not be any rain with only a few small clouds. It could set up for a beautiful sunset! Temperatures will cool down to the mid 60s after the sun goes down.
Overnight, the clouds will be vacant and the rain will be nowhere to be found. The temperatures will be cool once again and will fall to the lower 50s. A few spots will be in the upper 40s near the I-30 corridor. It should be a nice night.
Thursday will have great weather with no chance of rain. There will be more sunshine as well. Thursday will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Probably more sun than anything else though. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s, so right about average for early May.
Friday will have a cold front push through, and this will bring more rain. There is a good chance for some downpours as well. There may be some severe weather on the southern portion of the ArkLaTex. I do not expect any tornadoes though. It should be just a wind and hail threat. Overall, I am not too concerned. As of now, the best time on the rain looks to be in the morning. All the rain should end by the evening. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler, thanks to this cold front. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 70s!
Some good news is that this upcoming weekend will go back to fantastic weather! There will be a few clouds on Saturday. The sunshine will be peeking through, so it will still be a great day! Sunday will be nice because the sun will have nothing to block it, so it will be a beautiful sunny day! Both days will not see any rain, so it will remain dry as well. Temperatures both days will be in the lower to mid 70s. So it is shaping up to be perfect!
Have a great week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.