La. attorney general calls for barbershops to be reopened

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has asked Governor John Bel Edwards to consider reopening barbershops and nail salons.
“We have thousands of licensed cosmetologists in our state; many are independent contractors who have no other source of income and are struggling to make ends meet,” said Landry. “They not only want to serve their clients, but they also need to work in order to put food on their tables and provide for their children.”
Landry sent a letter to Gov. Edwards Monday, May 4, noting that while some customers may be wary of getting too close to their barber, others want to receive services.
“Whether to improve personal hygiene or boost mental psyche during these challenging times, the demand side is real; but the supply side has been completely shut off by 33 JBE 2020,” Landry writes in the letter.
Landry is calling for these businesses to be reopened under common sense guidelines that preserve public health. Landry says “allowing for reopening does not require these businesses to reopen or require customers to avail themselves of the service; rather, it gives our state’s people the opportunity to make their own decisions.”
