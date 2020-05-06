First Alert: A few strong storms possible on Friday

Thunderstorms are back Friday as our next cold front moves through the ArkLaTex. The overall risk of severe weather looks low for much of the area, but a few stronger storms are possible south of I-20 through early afternoon. The latest severe weather outlook has placed the southern ArkLaTex under a ‘Marginal’ risk of severe which is the lowest threat level.
The main threat from storms is some strong wind gusts and hail. Right now there appears to be little to no tornado risk.
Rain amounts will average under an inch in most places, but some spots, particularly near the I-30 could see upwards of an inch and half in some spots.
Futuretrack is showing an early arrival of storms. Rain will be moving into the northern ArkLaTex around 4am Friday.
By 8am a line of showers and storms looks likely around the I-20 corridor.
By early afternoon to mid afternoon rain is expected to be moving out of the southern ArkLaTex.
The morning to early afternoon arrival of storms is the main limiting factor for a higher severe weather risk. If the timing changes to a later arrival, the severe weather risk could go up.
