Family offering $2,500 reward in hopes to find missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Roderick “Rock” McCall is hoping someone will come forward in order to find their loved one.
His family is offering a $2,500 reward leading to his location. McCall’s aunt, Sharon James, who last saw him on March 13, said he was last seen by other family members on March 15.
"Roderick is kind of quiet, but he went missing on his birthday. He's been distant to an extent," James said. "But, he has a son and he would talk to his son daily. He would speak with his dad a lot."
The 44-year-old was reported missing to Shreveport Police on March 20.
McCall was last spotted in the areas of 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, 2200 block of Marion Street and the 1400 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police also say he’s known to hang around the Linwood/DeSoto area and Oschner-LSU Health Hospital.
"He walked everywhere, he never even had a driver's license. He walked everywhere," James said.
McCall has black hair, brown eyes and scars on his face. He also has a defect on one of his thumbs.
He was last seen wearing a burnt orange hoodie with the expression ‘Unity is the Key’ on it. He was wearing black or blue jeans and burnt orange shoes.
"We don't have any family out of town on my side, his father's side of the family hasn't heard from him, as well."
Anyone with any information on McCall’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. S. Roquemore (318) 673-7020 or Shreveport Police at (318)- 673-7300.
