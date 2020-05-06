COVID-19 could threaten or alter some summer camps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As the harsh realities of COVID-19 and its consequences affect almost every aspect of our lives, summer camps could become the next victim.
Reports from throughout the country indicate that many such camps have begun to be canceled or adjustments seen in their summer schedules.
Locally, many camp organizers are waiting for word from the state on what can go forward.
That includes the Lego-centric camp known as Bricks 4 KIDZ.
It is a camp based on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) taking place this summer inside SciPort Discovery Center in downtown Shreveport.
The program’s owner, Eric McFarland, has been preparing for his ninth year of this weeklong day camp that usually runs for 10 weeks through the summer with a half-day session taking place in the morning and another in the afternoon.
But McFarland won't nail down any dates just yet, at least until he gets guidance from the state on any restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a parent himself, he says his Number 1 priority will be the safety of the 400-600 kids who experience this unique camp every year.
“We’re not going to rush anything. So when the state says we can offer our summer camps to the public, that’s when we’re going to do that. Make sure everybody’s safe.”
This time around, McFarland said, they’re looking at having fewer kids registered for each week of camp.
"Doing things differently a little bit this year to keep everybody healthy and just doing the best we can for all those families that have been cooped up in their houses for all these months. They need to get their kids out and continue their learning process throughout the summer."
The camp will provide face masks and staffers will take children’s temperatures before they even get out of the car. Social distancing measures also will be observed.
McFarland said they even will change lessons. Instead of working closely with a partner, for example, lesson programs will have each student working on a project solo.
“We get emails and calls each week saying ‘When is the first camp? When can we sign our kids up? When can we go?’
"And so, as soon as we get those dates open, we’ll put them online and parents are going to be jumping at the chance to come to one of our camps.”
A few blocks north and west of SciPort is artspace.
This is where the Shreveport Regional Arts Council will hold its 10 weeks of summer day camp.
And since artbreak had to be canceled with the cancellation of school this spring, this year’s summer camp will have its own version of artbreak — one that offers a smaller, closer-knit experience.
This more intimate version of artbreak, which normally draws thousands of kids and their parents to take part in creating and learning about art, will serve as the model and format for this year’s summer program, said Casey Jones, SRAC’s marketing directo.
"Gives the parents time for a little bit of a break. And there’s going to be two activities. There’s going to be some kid of dancing motion project. And then there’s going to be performances on some days. So we’re going to keep it pretty active.”
This summer camp will be available for two-hour sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesday’s and Thursdays starting June 2 and running for 10 weeks — before instructors must return to their classrooms as teachers to prepare for the new school year in early August.
Jones suggested that parents should try to sign up earlier as opposed to later.
“And it’s going to fill up. We really do expect it to fill up. And we really think if you don’t pre-sign up, you’re not going to be able to do it.”
Kids can attend for one day,or more at a cost of $8 per day, or down to $5 if they are with a group of at least four.
Jones said parents will notice a strong emphasis on safety precautions.
“We’re going to ask that there be face masks. We’re going to have to see what the social distance requirements from the state are going to be because we definitely follow all that. We’re going to have chairs spaced out. And we’re going to try to keep everybody kind of distanced.”
The best advice for parents that we heard several times is just keep checking and calling to the camp of your choice and they will likely contact you.
But, at least for the moment, there are so many unknowns that it’s difficult to get a straight answer just yet on exactly what will or won’t happen with camps this summer.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.