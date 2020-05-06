Caddo and Bossier Schools still hiring during coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Many have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic — but right now Caddo and Bossier Schools are still actively hiring for the upcoming school year.
In Caddo, the district currently has 150 teaching positions they are looking to fill.
“We are focusing on external applicants as well as internal applicants," said Teacher Recruiter Dr. Karen Peace. "This is the time of the year that our current employees get the opportunity to apply for any positions that become open so they also have access to this job fair links so that they can make contact with principals and set up interviews.”
In late March Caddo Schools held a virtual job fair to try and recruit teachers for their district. Peace says so far they’ve worked to adjust to doing things differently right now.
“It is certainly different meeting candidates behind a screen and not getting to do as many face to face," she said. "But one of the unique things about the job fair that we are using right now is that candidates can at their convenience pick a time that the principal has available and they are doing basically a zoom face time like conference, video interview.
Over in Bossier, the district is looking to hire around 80 positions for teachers, custodial, food service and para professionals.
They’ve been doing things virtually as well and have found a lot of success showcasing jobs on their social media accounts.
“We have our Bossier Parish School Board Facebook page, and so we’ve got links on there on how to apply and we have seen very much of an uptick in those applications over the last four or five days," said Director of Human Resources, Sherri Pool.
Pool says they’ve had applicants from all across the state, country and even as far as India, and principals have been busy conducting zoom interviews.
“Ever since the shutdown they’ve been doing zoom interviews almost on a daily basis, so we recruit and we do those formats," she said.
The district has plans to open a new school in the fall that also needs 25 new teachers.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.