BCPD searching for 15-year-old runaway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Trinitee Aych?
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department's Juvenile Division is hoping someone will come forward with information that will lead them to her.
Trinitee ran away from her home on Boone Street early Tuesday, May 5, according to BCPD.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with the word PINK on the front and carrying a purple backpack. She usually wears two gold necklaces, one with a Bible verse and one with a heart symbol.
She is 5'7" and weighs 180 pounds.
Detectives were told Trinitee may be in the Rasberry Lane area in west Shreveport, that's near Huntington High School.
Anyone who may have information on Trinitee’s whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8652.
