Baton Rouge toddler drowns in Toledo Bend Reservoir

(KSLA) — A Baton Rouge toddler drowned Saturday after apparently wandering away from the family camp on Toledo Bend Reservoir.
Sean Dawson, who recently celebrated his second birthday, was with his parents and siblings in the residence off Walkerville Road less than two miles south of Louisiana Highway 191 and about 12 miles southwest of Many.
Both parents said he was playing inside with other young children when someone noticed he was missing, according to a report from the Sabine Parish coroner’s office.
A search of the residence and yard failed to turn up the child.
Then a family member found the toddler face down a few feet from shore in water that was about 2′ deep.
The family began CPR and called 911 at 1:25 p.m.
South Sabine first responders and Med Express personnel intercepted the family as they were taking the child to the hospital by private vehicle.
He arrived at Sabine Medical Center in Many at 2:29 p.m. and was pronounced dead soon afterward.
There were no visible signs of trauma to the boy’s body, the coroner’s report notes.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of his death.
Among Sean Dawson’s survivors are his parents, Peter and Julia Dawson, siblings Liam, Luke, Cecilia and Max and grandparents David and Lisa Dawson and Jim and Cindy Higdon.
The child’s death marked the first of three drownings in two days in Northwest Louisiana. Two teenagers drowned Sunday in Lower Caney Lake in Webster Parish.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.