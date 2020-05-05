13-year-old boy accused of shooting man, woman

(KSLA) — A man was shot in one of his eyes. A woman was shot in one of her shoulders.
And a gun was pointed at an 11-year-old girl when she heard the gunshots, came out of her bedroom, jumped out a window of a Blanchard area residence and ran to a neighbor’s for help, authorities say.
Now investigators think they have the 13-year-old boy who is responsible.
The Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports that the teenage boy was no stranger to the couple, both of whom are being treated at Ochsner LSU Health.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the couple’s residence in the 7300 block of North Noel Drive in Shreveport, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The 13-year-old, whose name authorities withheld because of his age, is accused of getting a handgun from a truck then shooting 49-year-old Robert Shane Bustamento and 49-year-old Dawn Bustamento.
After the 11-year-old girl ran away, the 13-year-old boy ran to another neighbor’s residence and told the residents there what had happened.
He has since been booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.
