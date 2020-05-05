Ark. governor extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson has extended the state of emergency connected to the coronavirus for 45 days. It had been set to expire on May 21.
During his news conference, the governor also announced that restrictions on out-of-state travelers from states that are not deemed “hot spots” were being lifted.
According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been 3,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. The ADH said 1,364 are deemed “active” cases.
There were 83 deaths reported and 89 people in the hospital reported during the Tuesday news conference.
