Tracking more rain and cooler weather later this week

(KSLA) - The rain will take a break for a couple days before returning again Friday. Another cold front will be arriving bringing the rain and some cooler temperatures.
This evening, the clouds will move away, ad any rain we have will be gone. The cold front that as been moving through all day will be south of the ArkLaTex by now. So there will be cooler temperatures as well. They will be falling from the mid 70s to the upper 60s after sunset.
Overnight, the clouds will continue to move away. It will be nice and clear by Wednesday morning. There will not be any rain. Temperatures will fall down to the upper 40s near the I-30 corridor while everywhere else will fall to the lower and mid 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will have great weather with no chance of rain. There will be more sunshine as well. Especially on Wednesday. Thursday will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s, so right about average for early May.
Friday will have another cold front push through, and this will bring more rain. There is a good chance for some downpours as well. It is unclear if there will be any severe weather. We are your First Alert, so we will keep you updated on that here at KSLA. As of now, the best time on the rain looks to be in the morning. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler, thanks to this cold front. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 70s!
Some good news is that this upcoming weekend will go back to fantastic weather! There will be a few clouds on Saturday. The sunshine will be peeking through, so it will still be a great day! Sunday will be nice because the sun will have nothing to block it, so it will be a beautiful sunny day! Both days will not see any rain, so it will remain dry as well. Temperatures both days will be in the lower to mid 70s. So it is shaping up to be perfect!
Have a great week!
