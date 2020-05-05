Tracking more rain and cooler weather later this week

Friday will have another cold front push through, and this will bring more rain. There is a good chance for some downpours as well. It is unclear if there will be any severe weather. We are your First Alert, so we will keep you updated on that here at KSLA. As of now, the best time on the rain looks to be in the morning. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler, thanks to this cold front. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 70s!