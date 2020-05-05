Shreveport mayor outlines proposals to cut $19.3 million from the city’s budget

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins proposes cutting about $19.3 million from the city’s budget to help resolve a deficit attributed to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
And additional measures are being considered but have not yet been finalized, CFO Sherricka Jones says in a memo to City Council members.
The May 1 missive outlines where the mayor thinks those reductions can be made.
Members of the City Council’s Finance Committee will formally consider them when they meet via video/telephone conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Some of the suggested cuts already have elicited strong reactions, particularly from the police union.
“All departments have evaluated operations and proposed cost reductions that included a mix of very creative cuts to those things that can be easily influenced,” Jones says in her memo to City Council members.
The mayor proposes cutting:
- about $2.4 million from the Water and Sewer Department,
- almost $1.8 million from Shreveport Parks and Recreation, and,
- about $1.8 million from the Public Works Department.
But the largest cut — almost $4.5 million — would come at the expense of the Police Department.
And that figure includes a savings of about $3.16 million by decreasing funding for 56 base officer positions.
“We are writing to express our disbelief at the proposed $4,458,937.00 budget reduction for the Shreveport Police Department,” Michael Carter, president of the Shreveport Police Ofﬁcers Association, says in a letter he sent to City Council members Tuesday.
“It is almost unimaginable that someone, anyone. with the knowledge of Shreveport and its ‘realistic crime issues’ would propose such a ‘gutting’ of the police budget. Obviously, the safety of the city is not the priority.”
The mayor also proposes cutting funding for vacant positions to the tune of $738,100 for SPAR, $554,440 in the Police Department, $404,176 in the Engineering Department and $350,400 in the Fire Department.
The May 1 memo from Jones, the city’s CFO, also states that it’s difficult to say just how much of a shortfall the city faces.
“The City will incur a 2020 revenue shortfall of a number that is still too early to be determined.”
Factoring into that statement are many unknowns, including how long the public health emergency will last, the projected impact of the pandemic, how quickly the city bounces back from the outbreak and how consumers respond as the city reboots.
