Morning showers and storms for ArkLaTex

Once we get to Friday we are tracking another cold front that will be moving through the region and this front will drop our temperatures even further as we head into the weekend. The cold front will begin to move into the region Friday morning with some showers and storms. There is some potential for some stronger thunderstorms, but right now it is too early to get definitive on potential with the intensity. The showers and storms should be gone by the evening hours, but we are tracking a cool weekend for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will more than likely not break out of the mid 70s with no humidity to speak of.