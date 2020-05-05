Morning showers and storms for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After a sunny and very warm start to the week yesterday, we are tracking some thunderstorms moving through the ArkLaTex this morning. Some of these storms have been severe, but as they make there way south they will lose some of there intensity. These storms are part of a cold front that is moving through the ArkLaTe that will make temperatures more comfortable for the middle part of the week. We are tracking another cold front that will move through on Friday that will drop temperatures even further as we move into your weekend.
So for all of our essential workers heading out the door this morning you may want to grab some rain as we are tracking a line of showers and storms moving through the ArkLaTex. This is part of a cold front that will likely shave almost 10 degrees off our high temperature from yesterday. These showers and storms should move out by the afternoon hours and we could even see a nice sunset.
Behind the front expect relatively tranquil weather for both Wednesday and Thursday along with high temperatures that should be right around average. One thing you will notice that is different from Monday is the fact that the humidity will be much more in check across the ArkLaTex.
Once we get to Friday we are tracking another cold front that will be moving through the region and this front will drop our temperatures even further as we head into the weekend. The cold front will begin to move into the region Friday morning with some showers and storms. There is some potential for some stronger thunderstorms, but right now it is too early to get definitive on potential with the intensity. The showers and storms should be gone by the evening hours, but we are tracking a cool weekend for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will more than likely not break out of the mid 70s with no humidity to speak of.
So if you love temperatures in the 70s with humidity, you will love the weekend forecast mother nature has on tap for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
