Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline a $3 million charity match on May 17 that marks the return of televised golf. They will be partners against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins match called “TaylorMade Driving Relief.” All the money goes to COVID-19 relief. McIlroy and Johnson will be playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while the Oklahoma State alumni team will be playing for the CDC Foundation. The match will be played at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. It will be the club's first event to be shown on TV.
UNDATED (AP) — Carson Wentz isn't questioning the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts in the second round. The Eagles used the No. 53 pick to draft a quarterback instead of adding another playmaker on offense to help their franchise quarterback. But Wentz says he's “excited” to work with Hurts and he's willing to do whatever it takes to win another Super Bowl. Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma after losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa and was runnerup for the Heisman Trophy last year.
NEW YORK (AP) — The women’s basketball committee will start using the NCAA Evaluation Tool instead of RPI to help evaluate teams for the tournament starting with the upcoming season. The Division I men’s basketball committee has been using NET since the 2018-19 season. The women’s basketball NET algorithm is similar to the one the men use, although it doesn’t take into account scoring margin. The men’s committee is meeting later this week and may make a few tweaks to their formula. The women’s version used their data from the past decade.