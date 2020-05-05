Give for Good kicks off on Tuesday, May 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now many non-profits across North Louisiana are struggling to make it due to the coronavirus pandemic — but there’s a way to help.
The 24-hour online giving challenge called Give for Good is back for another year. On May 5th, people can donate money to over 240 organizations and non-profits in Northwest Louisiana.
“The great thing about Give for Good is that it helps those non-profits raise unrestricted dollars so our hope is that they’re all able to raise enough for the rest of the year," said CEO, Kristina Gustavson.
Gustavson says this campaign will be able to help many non-profits replace the revenue they lost due to COVID-19.
“I’ve had so many people reach out and say what can we do and I think the great thing about Give for Good is that it shows you the impact of collective giving," she said
Last year $1.8 million was raised through Give for Good, and Gustavson is hoping they can raise around $2 million this year.
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana opened up online giving a few weeks early to also help raise funds and they have a special Lagniappe Fund to help provide extra money too.
“The more a non-profit gets, the higher, the higher percentage of the Lagniappe Fund they get,” she said.
For non-profits like Woody’s Home for Veterans, this day is needed to help them continue to operate.
“The $10, $20, $50 (donations).. that make that goal," said Woody’s Founder Ronald Key. "We will have two or three people that will give $1,000, maybe even $2,000, but you can count those on one hand, but it’s the individuals like you and me that do the $20 or do the $10.
Many of Key’s fundraisers had to be canceled, so he’s hoping to raise around $25,000 to continue operating and helping veterans in our area.
