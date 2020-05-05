1 arrested after woman is ambushed, shot in her left leg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman ambushed another woman then shot her in her left leg.
That’s what police believe happened early Monday morning in Shreveport.
Now 46-year-old Danielle Remarshe’e Taylor, of the 2400 block of Portland Avenue in Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated battery.
The assault occurred about 1:25 a.m. in the 2400 block of Portland Avenue, according to Shreveport police.
Evidence at the scene and statements that investigators obtained from the wounded woman and witnesses indicate that Taylor and the other woman were romantically involved and that Taylor had called her to the 2400 block of Portland Avenue to meet and talk, authorities say.
Investigators have not yet determined the motive for the shooting.
The wounded woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of a wound that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
Meantime, Taylor was arrested at 1:25 a.m. then booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 3:36 a.m., booking records show.
She has since been transferred to Caddo Correctional, where Taylor was booked at 9:27 p.m. Monday.
