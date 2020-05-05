At Arm’s Length: Great Raft Brewing stays afloat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It doesn’t matter where you are. The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing local businesses — small and large — to get innovative to maintain some sort of profit.
Great Raft Brewing, one of the ArkLaTex’s most well-known craft breweries, is doing just that.
“It’s not just one person or one group suffering, everyone is,” said Joel Wade, Great Raft’s tasting room manager.
Right now, Great Raft’s tasting room is closed — a vibrant space that is normally filled with people huddled at tables around the bar.
A sea of empty kegs also sits inside the brewery’s warehouse, which would normally be tapped in local bars and restaurants that have since cut back on beer orders.
“It turned into a pretty drastic effect just like any other small business out there,” Wade said. “It was very scary for everybody, especially in those early days since you really didn’t know what was going to happen the next day.”
But, anyone who knows anything about Great Raft is well aware of the robust local support behind this brewery, located on Dalzell Street in Shreveport.
“The gargantuan amount of local support for us has really blown us away,” Wade added. “It shows how quick our community can come together.”
Great Raft continues to can its beer with shipments continuing to local grocery stores, as well as for the brewery’s curbside pick up operation.
“It’s actually funny, whenever these orders come in you actually start recognizing the names,” Wade explained. “It’s been getting exponentially greater each day.”
Though we are in the middle of a global pandemic, Wade expressed how grateful he is for the continued support for Great Raft from the community.
You can order beer and pick it up from the brewery, located at 1251 Dalzell Street, Shreveport, LA 71103:
- Monday - Saturday, noon - 7 p.m.
- Sunday, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
