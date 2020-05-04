Willis-Knighton employees get meal, free tank of gas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some ArkLaTex healthcare workers were shown appreciation Monday with a free tank of gas and a meal.
Willis-Knighton Health System officials say they were approached by Delta Fuel to give the healthcare workers one less thing to worry about: a full tank of gas.
“As you can see, the response has been overwhelming and we are excited about it," said Brian Crawford, the system’s CAO. “Started this week, it’s Nurse Appreciation Week; and next week is Healthcare Appreciation Week.”
Any of the health system’s 7,800 healthcare employees could come.
"This is just another example of the community stepping up. We live in a great community,” Crawford said.
Employees who waited in line said they were very grateful.
“It’s really, really nice,” said Mary Bell, who works at Willis-Knighton Bossier. “I really appreciate it.
"I’m happy to see people are appreciating healthcare workers. We have been delivered lunches and dinners. I came to work one day and they were having a parade outside. I have been blown away.”
Next week, another fuel company will provide Willis-Knighton employees a free tank of gas. The date, time and and location have yet to be decided.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.