Louisiana governor announces OpenSafely to help businesses, churches as they reopen

(KSLA) — Louisiana now has a self-service portal to help businesses and churches learn about and comply with evolving directives as the state reopens in phases.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced OpenSafely today during his daily update on the coronavirus pandemic in his state.
The portal allows business owners and church leaders to receive information about when and how their operations move forward.
Businesses and churches need only to register once to receive the latest notifications via email from the state fire marshal’s office, Louisiana Fire Marshal Butch Browning said.
These notifications will answer questions like:
- When can I partially or fully open my business?
- What are the steps to open my business?
- What changes can be expected for businesses that have been operating, but with restrictions?
- What restrictions are my business subject to, if any?
- Are there any new sanitation requirements for my business?
- Are there any personal protective requirements (masks, gloves, etc.) for my employees?
Citizens also can use the portal to file a complaint against a business or place of worship that they think is not following the rules.
