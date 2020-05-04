New guidance given for opening churches, large outdoor venues, and indoor venues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson reported over 3,400 positive cases and 81 deaths statewide as of Monday, May 5.
Hutchinson announced Monday that churches can immediately meet in-person, following social distancing guidance. The governor also stressed that churches continue to provide online services for the foreseeable future as an alternative for anyone not wanting to be in public yet.
Other restrictions for places of worship include no communion, no classes for youth, no childcare.
Hutchinson also released the large outdoor venue directive to, which also includes the following guidelines and restrictions:
As for the large indoor venues, they’re getting guidance that they can reopen under certain guidelines, on May 18.
Hutchinson said, “We’ve got to keep from having a resurgence and follow these guidelines, so we can move into the next phase in”
As for businesses still needing relief from the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program, will go live again on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
As for outdoor sporting events for the summer and fall, Governor Hutchinson said they hope to make a decision on those programs by mid to late May.
