Two cold fronts on the way for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend especially considering all the wonderful weather we did have. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a warm and borderline hot start to the week for the ArkLaTex followed by a couple of cold fronts that will be moving through Tuesday and Friday of this week. The good news is that overall severe potential with both of these cold fronts remain low and the fronts will bring some very comfortable weather to the region.
So as you are heading out the door this morning we are tracking a very similar day to what we saw on Sunday. Temperatures will quickly move up into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a good deal of sunshine. There is potential that we could see high temperatures breach the 90 degree mark in Shreveport.
While we will start off the week on a hot note, temperatures will cool off as we go towards the middle of the weeks thanks to a cold front on the way Tuesday. That front will now move through during the morning hours on Tuesday and while we could see some shower activity we are not tracking a lot of rain and storm action as of right now. Behind the front expect much more comfortable conditions with low humidity and highs around the 80 degree mark.
Looking towards the weekend we are watching another cold front on the way for Friday. This front has a little more potential to generate some shower and storm activity, but the overall potential for severe weather is low at this point. This front will bring even cooler weather as we move into the weekend with high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday expected to be in the 70s.
So even though we are going to be kicking off the week on a hot note, know that cooler weather is on the way for the the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.