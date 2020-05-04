Showers return this week with a couple cold fronts

(KSLA) - Rain is back in the forecast this week, beginning tonight. It will not be a washout, and the dry weather will return later. A second cold front will bring more rain by Friday.
This evening, the clouds will build their way back up. After several days of dry, sunny weather, the rain will be back in the forecast by tonight. A cold front will be approaching, bringing some rain. Most of us will still be dry this evening, as it will take until tonight for any showers to arrive. Temperatures will still be warm this evening.
Tonight, a cold front will start to arrive in the northern ArkLaTex. There will be some showers and storms around, but I do not expect anything severe. There could be some gusty winds and maybe some small hail, but not likely up to severe level. The front will be moving slowly, so it will take its time moving south.
Tuesday morning has a good chance for some lingering showers. The cold front will be pushing its way on through, and should exit the south side of the ArkLaTex by the afternoon. There may be a rumble of thunder, but will otherwise be just rain. There is also a chance of sunshine by the late afternoon! Temperatures will be cooler and will reach the lower to mid 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday will have great weather with no chance of rain. There will be more sunshine as well. Especially on Wednesday. Thursday will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s, so right about average for early May.
Friday will have another cold front push through, and this will bring more rain. There is a good chance for more downpours as well. It is unclear if there will be any severe weather. We are your First Alert, so we will keep you updated on that here at KSLA. As of now, the best time on the rain looks to be in the morning. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler, thanks to this cold front. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 70s!
Some good news is that this upcoming weekend will go back to fantastic weather! There will be a few clouds on Saturday, and I have a 10% chance for a quick shower. The sunshine will be peeking through, so it will still be a great day! Sunday will be nice because there is no chance for rain and the sun will have nothing to block it! Temperatures both days will be in the lower to mid 70s. So it is shaping up to be perfect!
Have a great week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.