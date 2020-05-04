Local non-profit participates in annual Give for Good Campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local non-profit organizations team up for the give for good campaign.
Give for Good is a fundraising platform, devoted to bringing the community together, while also helping benefit various non-profits across North Louisiana.
The 7th annual Give for Good Campaign started on April 21st and it ends on Tuesday, May 5th.
Last year, Give for Good raised a total of 1.8 million during it’s day of giving.
One of the non-profits participating in this year’s Give for Good Campaign is The Arc Caddo-Bossier.
The Arc Caddo-Bossier, is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Caddo-Bossier area for 66 years.
They had to close their doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the marketing director with Arc Caddo-Bossier they have suffered a financial hit due to Covid-19.
Alex Wallace, marketing director with the Arc says the give for good campaign is another way to help them and other non-profits dealing with the financial losses.
“We need the extra help right now with Covid-19 its been, the babies haven’t been able to be here, our income is a little stunted right now, so were just super excited about give for good”, said Alex Wallace.
For more information on Arc Caddo-Bossier go to giveforgoodnla.org/thearccaddobossier.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.