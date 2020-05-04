Local non-profit participates in annual Give for Good Campaign

By Dominique O'Neill | May 4, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 1:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local non-profit organizations team up for the give for good campaign.

Give for Good is a fundraising platform, devoted to bringing the community together, while also helping benefit various non-profits across North Louisiana.

The 7th annual Give for Good Campaign started on April 21st and it ends on Tuesday, May 5th.

Last year, Give for Good raised a total of 1.8 million during it’s day of giving.

One of the non-profits participating in this year’s Give for Good Campaign is The Arc Caddo-Bossier.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier, is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Caddo-Bossier area for 66 years.

They had to close their doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the marketing director with Arc Caddo-Bossier they have suffered a financial hit due to Covid-19.

Alex Wallace, marketing director with the Arc says the give for good campaign is another way to help them and other non-profits dealing with the financial losses.

“We need the extra help right now with Covid-19 its been, the babies haven’t been able to be here, our income is a little stunted right now, so were just super excited about give for good”, said Alex Wallace.

For more information on Arc Caddo-Bossier go to giveforgoodnla.org/thearccaddobossier.

