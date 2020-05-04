Natchitoches honors class of 2020 with pictures

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - So many high school seniors weren’t able to experience the last half of their final year, but over in Natchitoches the community has found a way to honor their own.
Along the river front downtown are pictures of over 500 seniors from across the school district.
A few weeks ago a few Natchitoches Central High senior parents wanted to find a way to honor not only their students but others across the parish.
“You put some moms in charge of something and they’re passionate about it and they are passionate about their children then the skies the limit on what can be accomplished,” said Superintendent Grant Eloi. " I was just excited to come in on the tail end and be able to see their great product they produced.
Eloi was recently announced the district’s new superintendent and was excited to see the community come together this way.
“As a new superintendent it sent the message to me that this community is so full of potential when you have all these people who donate money during such a hard financial time,” he said "You have all these people donate their time, their energy, their efforts all for in many cases students they don’t know.”
Melanie Martinez is teaches in Natchitoches loves seeing the pictures along the river front.
“I think it’s a really good tribute to them, because they are living in a time that we don’t know what’s going on and everything’s all confusing right now,” she said.
Mary Christophe is a retired nurse and came out the other day to take pictures of her niece and other students she knows.
“Because of the situation I think this is wonderful because this shows them that we care about them and the more people that come by and take pictures and look... I think it’s wonderful,” she said.
Once people get a chance to view the pictures, they will then be distributed to each school where students will be able to pick them up to keep.
Officials ask that those who choose to come to the riverfront to take pictures maintain social distancing protocols.
