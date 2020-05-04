2 Louisiana residents die in 3-vehicle wreck in East Texas

(KSLA) — Two Louisiana residents recently died in a three-vehicle wreck in East Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the accident Thursday night in Harrison County claimed the lives of 48-year-old Melanie Hubbard and 54-year-old Richard Phillips, both of Shreveport.
Phillips was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Farm-to-Market Road 1999 when the wreck happened about 9:40 p.m. that day about six miles southeast of Karnack, Texas.
Jeffery Mac Martin, 52, of Waskom, Texas, failed to yield to the motorcycle when he pulled a northbound 2016 Ford F-150 pickup onto FM 1999 from Farm-to-Market Road 9 just east of the Leigh community, according to Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Highway Patrol.
The motorcycle slammed into the driver’s side door of the truck, ejecting Phillips and Hubbard. The two then were struck by a 2016 Honda Civic being driven west on FM-1999, authorities say.
Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phillips was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he later died.
Martin and his passenger, 53-year-old Karnack resident Lonnie Martin, were treated at the scene of the accident and released.
And the 21-year-old Arkansas woman who was driving the Honda was not physically injured, authorities say.
A post on the Shreveport Police Department’s Facebook page says Hubbard, also known as Melanie H. Coffman, worked as a sexual assault nurse examiner.
“She spent years advocating for victims of abuse and working alongside investigators to ensure their abusers were brought to justice. Please keep her family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. 🙏,” the post states.
Louisiana law says the coroner’s office is responsible for all sexual assault exams that are part of police investigations. And the coroner may select a hospital or healthcare provider to conduct the exams. In Caddo, the coroner has decided that sexual assault victims be examined by certified sexual assault nurse examiners.
The wreck Thursday night was the first of three fatal motorcycle accidents within days in East Texas.
Preliminary investigation shows 42-year-old Leslie Gail Glover lost control of the 2013 Harley Davidson that the Sulpher Springs, Texas, resident was driving south on Wood County Road 1970 at 2:49 p.m. Friday.
The motorcycle veered to the left and right about four miles southwest of Yantis then entered a skid on its left side, ejecting Glover and her passenger, 44-year-old Aaron Grant Turner, of Bullard, Texas.
Glover died in the crash.
Turner was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler for treatment.
Then at 9:20 p.m. Saturday, 36-year-old Kevin Cole Smith, of Arp, Texas, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Smith County Road 289 when he struck a deer in the roadway about four miles east of Tyler, Texas. The impact ejected Smith, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
