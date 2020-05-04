2 die when SUV runs off I-49 and into trees

(KSLA) — Two Northwest Louisiana residents lost their lives when an SUV ran off Interstate 49 and struck some trees.
The southbound vehicle was just north of Alexandria when the one-vehicle accident happened early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Killed were 26-year-old Willmore Baylor, who was driving the 2005 GMC Envoy, and his passenger, 28-year-old Valerie L. Franklin.
Both lived in Shreveport, authorities said.
The results of routine toxicology tests are pending as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.
Louisiana State Police’s Alexandria-based Troop E now has investigated 13 fatal crashes that have resulted in 15 people losing their lives this year.
