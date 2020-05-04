Asbury United Methodist Church holds food drive

By Dominique O'Neill | May 4, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 10:23 AM

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier City hosted a food drive on Saturday, May 2. Throughout the day, more than 50 vehicles donated food.

A dozen scouts from Troop 100 B & G volunteered their time by collecting items as they were dropped off, and then storing them in the churches food pantry.

Dan Henderson, a scout leader with Troop 100 B and G, says having this food drive helps give the churches food pantry a much needed assist.

“Asbury, who is our chartering sponsoring partner, their food pantry was down and we thought that this was a good way to give back, this was a great opportunity to support their food pantry that needed replenished," said Dan Henderson, Assistant Troop Leader, Troop G & B.

