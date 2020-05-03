1 arrested, 2 sought over drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Rewards are being offered for information that leads to two people who are wanted in connection with gunfire that erupted in north Shreveport.
Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Labruce Strong, whose last known address is in the 4000 block of Golf Links Boulevard in Shreveport, on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
The other reward is being offered for information that leads to the identity and arrest of a third suspect.
And Lacorion D’Alton Strong, 26, of the 8900 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport, remains in custody since being arrested at 9:20 p.m. Saturday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 1 a.m. Sunday then transferred to Caddo Correctional Center at 4:31 p.m. the same day, booking record show.
Authorities think the three abandoned a gray Cadillac at West Jordan at Norma Street then were seen running through a church parking lot nearby.
Investigators believe they are responsible for gunfire that targeted a house in the 1900 block of West Jordan Street.
No one was hurt, but bullets hit two residences and two vehicles.
Investigators say they also found guns and a crashed vehicle there.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373, visiting the crimefighting organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.