1 arrested, 2 sought over drive-by shooting

Rewards being offered for information that leads to the 2 people still wanted in connection with the gunfire

1 arrested, 2 sought over drive-by shooting
Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Labruce Strong (left), of Shreveport, on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Police already have arrested 26-year-old Lacorion D’Alton Strong, of the 8900 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport, on an identical charge. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen | May 3, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 10:09 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Rewards are being offered for information that leads to two people who are wanted in connection with gunfire that erupted in north Shreveport.

Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Labruce Strong, whose last known address is in the 4000 block of Golf Links Boulevard in Shreveport, on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The other reward is being offered for information that leads to the identity and arrest of a third suspect.

And Lacorion D’Alton Strong, 26, of the 8900 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport, remains in custody since being arrested at 9:20 p.m. Saturday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 1 a.m. Sunday then transferred to Caddo Correctional Center at 4:31 p.m. the same day, booking record show.

Authorities think the three abandoned a gray Cadillac at West Jordan at Norma Street then were seen running through a church parking lot nearby.

Investigators believe they are responsible for gunfire that targeted a house in the 1900 block of West Jordan Street.

No one was hurt, but bullets hit two residences and two vehicles.

Investigators say they also found guns and a crashed vehicle there.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373, visiting the crimefighting organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.