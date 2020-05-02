Warm and dry weekend followed by storms early next week

Today; Temperatures this morning are starting off in the low to mid 60s with a few clouds in the sky. A ridge of high pressure will help keep temperatures warm this afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Even with today’s warmth, we’ll luckily have a nice breeze out of the south 10-15mph. Red River, Titus, and Morris county in east Texas could see 10-20mph winds with gusts up to 30mph. With winds this gusty, the National Weather Service has a lake wind advisory for those counties. This evening, partly sunny with the warmth still lingering with 80 degree temperatures with winds still breezy. Winds will stay out of the south 5-10mph. Overnight tonight, we’ll drop into the 60s once again under mostly clear skies.