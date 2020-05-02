Warm and dry weekend followed by storms early next week

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Hope you’re enjoying a break from the stormy weather and excited about sunshine, warmth, and dry days. The weekend is going to be great for outdoor distancing whether you’re grocery shopping or enjoying the outdoors. Temperatures will warm near 90 by the end of the weekend, but a cold front will move in Tuesday to give us some relief from the heat.
Today; Temperatures this morning are starting off in the low to mid 60s with a few clouds in the sky. A ridge of high pressure will help keep temperatures warm this afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Even with today’s warmth, we’ll luckily have a nice breeze out of the south 10-15mph. Red River, Titus, and Morris county in east Texas could see 10-20mph winds with gusts up to 30mph. With winds this gusty, the National Weather Service has a lake wind advisory for those counties. This evening, partly sunny with the warmth still lingering with 80 degree temperatures with winds still breezy. Winds will stay out of the south 5-10mph. Overnight tonight, we’ll drop into the 60s once again under mostly clear skies.
Sunday: Sunday morning may start off a little cloudier than Saturday morning, but much will stay the same. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s in the morning and climb to the mid and upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds should make way for a touch more sunshine in the afternoon as well. South winds staying gusty at 5-10mph throughout the day. Overall, not much will change and it’ll be another wonderful day.
Monday: Like last week, we’ll start the work week off with calm and sunny weather. Temperatures will again climb to the mid and upper 80s with some areas possibly reaching 90 degrees whew! In the morning as you’re headed to work, may need the windows rolled down of light a/c with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Won’t have to worry about rain for any commutes from either work to home or living room to kitchen.
Tuesday: Our next weather maker will arrive in the ArkLaTEx on Tuesday as a cold front. Rain and storms are to be expected but thankfully the severe threat, if there is one, will remain low. We’ll have more details on timing and impact as we get closer, but rest assured we’ll update you on social as soon as we learn more.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
