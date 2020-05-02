Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Abortion clinic challenges Arkansas coronavirus testing rule
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic is challenging a state rule requiring coronavirus tests withing 48 hours of elective procedures. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas represents the clinic and asked a federal judge Friday to prevent the state fro enforcing the test requirement on three women nearing the state's limit on when abortions can be performed. Arkansas bans abortion 20 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. Arkansas last month eased its ban on elective procedures, but requires testing 48 hours before a procedure. The state had used that ban to prohibit surgical abortions at Little Rock Family Planning Services.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas allowing barbershops, salons to reopen next week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is allowing beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage therapists to reopen next week, easing restrictions that had been imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said the businesses will be allowed to reopen next Wednesday. There will be limits on the number of people allowed inside, and staff and customers must be screened. The announcement is the latest in a series of steps by the Republican governor to roll back the state's coronavirus restrictions. Hutchinson this week has also announced plans to allow restaurants and gyms to reopen in the coming days.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific laying off staff because of the virus outbreak
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A company representative says Union Pacific Corp. is furloughing most of the staff at its facility in North Little Rock that repairs the railroad’s locomotives after seeing a substantial drop in business volume because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kristen South is the Nebraska-based railroad's senior director for corporate communications and media relations. She declined to specify how many people were laid off but said employees on Thursday started receiving notifications regarding the Jenks Locomotive Facility’s temporary closure. South added that the company will reevaluate fiscal conditions during the week of May 18 to determine if the facility can resume operations June 1.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop. The Mid-American Business Conditions index released Friday plummeted from March's 46.7 to 35.1 in April — the lowest reading since February 2009. But the confidence index, which gauges supply managers' economic outlook for the next six months, rose to 45.5 from March’s record low 14.5. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS
Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some big meatpacking plants may soon be reopening. It's a sign that seems to back up President Donald Trump assertion this week that his order keeping packing plants open during the coronavirus crisis “solved their problems.” But the reality isn’t likely to be so easy. Meatpackers still have a workforce likely to be depleted by illness or unwillingness to risk illness. Even plants that keep the production lines moving will have to do so more slowly, renewing concerns about whether Americans will get as much meat as they’re used to.
FUGITIVES ARRESTED
Suspects in Arkansas, Ohio killings arrested in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals task force in Tennessee says two men have been arrested on warrants related to separate killings in Ohio and Arkansas. The Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday that Dwight Harris has been arrested in Ridgley, Tennessee. Harris was tracked down by a police dog named Echo while he was hiding under a large fuel tank. Harris had been wanted on a murder warrant from Cleveland, Ohio. Marshals said Correy Crawford was arrested early Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. Crawford had been wanted on a capital murder warrant in the death of Demarcus Daniels in Blytheville, Arkansas.