Driver killed in Caddo Parish crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office remain on scene after a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon.
Crews got the call just before 2 p.m. to Highway 79 between Button Road and Wood Pine Trail, near the Relay Station.
Four vehicles were involved in total, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick. A 48-year-old male driver heading southbound on Highway 79 when it hit a vehicle parked for construction.
That vehicle then hit a northbound vehicle, and another vehicle parked for construction was hit as well.
The 48-year-old man driver has died, according to Chadwick. No other injuries were reported, according to Chadwick.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
