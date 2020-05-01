Gov. announces barber shops and hair salons can reopen May 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans will soon be able to get a fresh new hairdo.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily news conference Friday that the restriction of barber shops and salons will be lifted on May 6.
This also includes massage therapy, body art, and medical spa services.
The facilities will have to follow certain guidelines:
- Ten or fewer people in facility
- Larger facilities, no more than 30% of station in operation
- No walk-in appointments
- Clients should wait outside or in cars until ready
- Time set between appointments for cleaning
- 6-foot distance between clients during appointments, in wait area
- Client names, contact information recorded
- Vulnerable populations should consider staying home
- Face covering required for staff. Clients must also wear as service perimts
- Gloves should be worn
- Hands must be washed before and after services
- Screening of staff and clients
- Postpone services if any symptoms, even if attributed to allergies
- Thorough cleaning and disinfections
- Schools not included
Health Secretary Nate Smith announcing that 3,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the state. Three new deaths have been reported, bringing the number of deaths to 64.
Currently there are 95 people in hospitals due to the virus, which is unchanged from Thursday.
Over 1,900 people have recovered from the virus.
Smith is appointing a COVID-19 dental advisory group to get input on when restriction can be lifted on dentists and when dental work and procedures can resume fpr Arkansans.
Governor Hutchinson gave an update on the Arkansas Ready For Business grants. Those grants are for small businesses across the state.
The CARES Act Steering Committee passed a proposal today to increase the Arkansas Ready for Business grant.
Pending legislative approval, an additional $85 million will be put toward the program. The General Assembly requested more money be put into the grant program.
Watch the full briefing live on-air or online here>>>
