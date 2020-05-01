Warm and sunny weekend ahead

As we look ahead to next week this is where we will find out next chance for any wet weather across the region. This will come in the form of a cold front that will push through the region during the afternoon and evening hours on your Tuesday. We are expecting showers and a few storms with the front, but other than that the potential for severe weather right now remains low. Temperatures behind the front will cool and we’re tracking temperatures around the 80 degree mark the rest of the week.