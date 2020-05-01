Warm and sunny weekend ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out another week we are tracking a pleasant weekend ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will begin to warm today and this trend will continue through the weekend and into next week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to go along with those warmer temperatures. As we look ahead to next week our only major chance for any rain or storms activity will be on Tuesday afternoon and evening as a front rolls through the ArkLaTex.
So as you are heading out the door this morning once again you will only need sunglasses as we are tracking beautiful weather once again for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning will start off around the 60 degree mark and will rise into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon hours. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as we go throughout the day.
As we head into the weekend we are tracking more tranquil weather across the ArkLaTex. We are tracking partly cloudy skies both days of the weekend to go along with temperatures that will be rising up into the mid and upper 80s. The mugginess factor will also be increasing across the ArkLaTex so if you’re planning on spending a lot of time outside make sue you are drinking plenty of water .
As we look ahead to next week this is where we will find out next chance for any wet weather across the region. This will come in the form of a cold front that will push through the region during the afternoon and evening hours on your Tuesday. We are expecting showers and a few storms with the front, but other than that the potential for severe weather right now remains low. Temperatures behind the front will cool and we’re tracking temperatures around the 80 degree mark the rest of the week.
So with the exception of next Tuesday we are watching a very calm weather pattern across the ArkLaTex. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.