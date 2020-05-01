Walmart rewards Louisiana associates with $3.52 million in cash bonuses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to the company, Walmart associates in Louisiana received a bonus in their paychecks today adding up to $3.52 million statewide.
In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide today. When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times.
For related COVID-19 stimulus information visit: www.fox8live.com/coronavirus
Walmart also announced it reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide. According to the company’s corporate offices, Walmart helped provide work for almost a quarter million people impacted by COVID-19.
For more on how Walmart is responding to COVID-19, click here to visit the company’s website.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.