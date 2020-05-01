Local restaurants begin reopening; must follow state guidelines to operate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Governor Edwards extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, but he did loosen restrictions on restaurant dining.
On Monday, April 27, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without table side service.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released updated guidelines for restaurants to operate in accordance with the governor’s stay-at-home order.
KSLA’s Chandler Watkins visited a local Shreveport eatery, Marilynn’s Place, and the restaurant is happy to be back open and follow all guidelines issued by the State Fire Marshal.
“We were closed for three weeks and started take out orders minutes ago,” Bozz Baucum, owner of Marilynn’s Place said. “It’s a great step in the right direction. It’s not optimal, but nothing is optimal right now. But we are excited to be back open.”
Marilynn’s Place along with many other restaurants with outdoor seating encourages customers to order food ahead.
“It was exciting to reopen,” Baucum said. “My first two customers were actually walk-up’s. They didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what to do so we kind of figured it all out together. But they ordered and are now eating it outside. Everyone needs support right now, so go out and eat, but be safe and follow the rules. Everyone is excited to be back."
If you plan on eating outside of a restaurant here is what you need to know:
- Outdoor seating is reduced to 25%
- 10 feet between tables
- 10 people per table
- No guest allowed inside restaurants
- No table service; you will have to order food/drink to-go to sit outside
