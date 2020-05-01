Phase one of Texas reopening goes into effect Friday May 1

TEXAS. (KSLA) -Texas is partially back in business. Friday, May 1, the state’s mandatory stay at home order officially expires.
All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls are permitted to reopen Friday, May 1. These places must limit their capacity to 25% of their listed occupancy.
Malls that have food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain close.
All museums and libraries can also reopen under the same 25% occupancy limitation. Interactive areas of museums must remain close though.
State libraries and museums will open Friday, while public museums and libraries may reopen only if permitted by local government.
Churches and places of worship will remain open.
Outdoor sports are allowed as long as no more than four people are playing at one time. Social distancing practices must also be followed.
Local government operations including county and municipal government operations relating to permitting records and document filing services may reopen as determined by the local government.
Essential services such as farmers, ranchers, grocery and drug stores, banks, and gas stations will continue to operate.
Public swimming pools, bars, gyms, hair salons, barbershops, massage establishments, interactive amusement venues, such as bowling alleys, and video arcades, and tattoo and piercing studios will remain closed through Phase One.
Nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities must remain closed to visitors unless to provide critical assistance.
Phase One will continue until at least May 18th. At that time Governor Abbott will then announce his next steps for the state.
You can view the complete order of Phase One, HERE.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.