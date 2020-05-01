Louisiana churches to hold services outside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People in Louisiana can start worshiping together again this weekend — congregations can return to churches — but only outside.
Even with that precaution, there are guidelines for that too.
At Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church in Shreveport, plans are taking shape for this weekend. In fact, for the last month and a half, this area has been the site of praise in the parking lot outside of the church off Greenwood Road in west Shreveport.
Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon told us they have averaged about 400 church members taking part while still at their vehicles.
“Worship is important. Connection is very important, even with social distancing — and, that’s what we’re doing here at Praise Temple.”
As the state spelled out the proper guidelines for outside church services, it specifically describes tent and outside arrangements, with social distancing rules still firmly in place.
At Praise Temple, there will be no tent set up. Instead, people will still be at their vehicles, although they will be allowed to sit outside of them — as long as social distancing is observed.
"We're spreading the gospel, we're not spreading the virus. So, we're going to do what's necessary to protect the people, but also give the people not only what they want, but also what they need, a worship experience."
And at least this coming weekend the weather is expected to be much better.
“The only concerns we’ve had, and I say this jokingly, is that Sunday that it rained we had to watch out for our cables and cords because I wanted to shout hallelujah without being electrocuted. without being electrocuted, so...”(laugh)
Bishop Brandon said they will continue to emphasize social distancing, hand washing and other safety measures.
“And then, of course, our older members, we’re going to ask them to remain home for a while until we kind of get through this and test all of this out. We want to ensure that no one’s in harm’s way.”
But make no mistake, Brandon described how these restrictions have been a challenge for this tight-knit church family.
"We're a church where the door swings on hinges of love. And so it's really tough for us not to hug and shake hands. I've had some members on our Zoom call to even cry to see the faces of our other members on our Zoom calls and what have you."
He said they’ve even started some new traditions with their praise in the parking lot. “While I’m preaching making great points they will blow their horns instead of saying hallelujah," laughed Brandon.
“And so that was fun. And then I made a point last Sunday and no one blew their horn and I said, ‘hey, where the horns?’”
Praise Temple’s technical staff is glad to see operations being phased back in at a gradual pace. Just ask Morgan Dallas.
"So it's not an abrupt change for all of a sudden back in the sanctuary after two months. They're ready. And so everybody to adjust from everybody going from online and in the parking lot to you can just imagine what the overflow would look like."
Dallas explained social distancing and other limitations have been the biggest challenges to the culture of this church.
“We’re a loving, touching people. So we hug and we touch, and so being socially distance within the sanctuary and then the 25 percent capacity, it’s going to be a little difficult.”
Bishop Brandon says their outreach has also included online church services to reach all their 2,000 members, many of whom have not been able to make it out here to the parking lot on Sundays.
Brandon said they’ve even had people just driving by who have stopped in and listened to their service.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.