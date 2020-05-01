Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas to allow gyms, fitness centers to reopen next week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is allowing fitness centers to reopen next week as the state continues rolling back its coronavirus restrictions. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said gyms can reopen starting Monday, but with social distancing stipulations. The rules include screening of staff and patrons and requiring 12 feet between people working out. The announcement comes a day after Hutchinson said restaurants could reopen their dining rooms on May 11. At least 3,255 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and 61 people have died. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANTS
Pork producer says it needs flexibility on virus guidelines
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The world’s largest pork producer has told a judge in Missouri that it's working as quickly as it can to comply with federal guidelines that seek to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But Smithfield Foods says it it needs some flexibility in an industry where people typically work side by side. The comments from a lawyer for Smithfield Foods came as a judge weighed whether to issue an injunction requiring a rural Missouri plant to abide by federal guidelines. Meanwhile, testing found 92 coronavirus cases at another Missouri plant, and Tyson Foods announced temporary closure of a beef processing plant in Nebraska for deep cleaning after hundreds of people in surrounding communities tested positive.
ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-JOHNSON
Arkansas Supreme Court rejects death row inmate's appeal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of an inmate on death row for the 2012 killing of a prison guard. Justices on Thursday rejected Latavious Johnson's argument that he received ineffective assistance from his attorney during the sentencing that followed his capital murder conviction. Johnson was convicted of fatally stabbing Barbara Ester after she attempted to confiscate contraband shoes he was wearing. Johnson was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his father at the time of Ester's slaying.
LITTLE ROCK-INTERSTATE IMPROVEMENTS
Expansion of Arkansas I-30 needs voters' sales tax approval
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Central Arkansas is adding $350 million to the already $631.7 million plan aimed to improve a stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock should voters approve a permanent 0.5% statewide sales tax. The Metroplan board of directors voted Wednesday to amend the agency’s transportation improvement plan to spend nearly $1 billion on a project that features the convergence of six major roadways in the space of less than 7 miles. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the additional money will be available if voters approve a proposal on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. This is the most expensive project that the department has undertaken.
FUGITIVES ARRESTED
Suspects in Arkansas, Ohio killings arrested in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals task force in Tennessee says two men have been arrested on warrants related to separate killings in Ohio and Arkansas. The Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday that Dwight Harris has been arrested in Ridgley, Tennessee. Harris was tracked down by a police dog named Echo while he was hiding under a large fuel tank. Harris had been wanted on a murder warrant from Cleveland, Ohio. Marshals said Correy Crawford was arrested early Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. Crawford had been wanted on a capital murder warrant in the death of Demarcus Daniels in Blytheville, Arkansas.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTIONS
Arkansas bans evictions on properties covered by government
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ high court recently ruled that evictions for nonpayment at rental properties covered by the federal government are prohibited in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision bans evictions at properties backed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act until July 25. The ban also includes federally subsidized housing, rural voucher-program housing and housing financed through federally backed mortgages. The CARES Act covers about 28% of renters nationally, according to the Congressional Research Service. About one-third of Arkansans rent property.