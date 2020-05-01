KSLA Salutes: The Flyover

(KSLA) — Healthcare workers throughout Northwest Louisiana received a special thank you from Barksdale Air Force Base on April 24.
“Just to see the excitement from the healthcare workers and all of the professionals working on the front lines ... honestly, to see them get a boost out of it just makes me feel great," Col. David Gordon said. "I know the sacrifice and the challenges that they’re going through right now.”
The commander of the 2nd Operations Group at Barksdale was part of the B-52 bomber crews who flew over hospitals in the Shreveport-Bossier City and Monroe areas.
“My wife is a Registerd Nurse in Louisiana, and she actually worked at one of the hospitals a few years back that we flew over. So it was a special tribute to the healthcare workers locally."
On Friday, May 1, Gordon will be back in a B-52 bomber along with Louisiana National Guard F-15s this time thanking healthcare workers in South Louisiana.
“For us to be able to provide a tribute to a larger population center, it just made sense for us to go down to New Orleans and to go to Baton Rouge."
And while it might not seem like much to some, for Gordon and his crew, it’s a thank you they’ll continue to keep sharing with healthcare professionals throughout the state.
“Anything that we can do to boost their spirits is fantastic."
South Louisiana’s flyover will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, in New Orleans. They will fly over the major hospitals and landmarks in the city then finish up in Baton Rouge before 12:30 p.m.
