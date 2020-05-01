Great weekend weather, then rain returns next week

(KSLA) - The weather could not be better for this weekend! There will be sunshine with a few passing clouds, but no chance of rain. The rain will return by next week though.
This evening will be great with no rain around and a few small clouds. It could help provide a beautiful sunset! Temperatures will be a little warm and fall to the lower 70s after sunset.
Tonight, there will be a few small clouds around but it will be dry with no rain. Temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s. So, it will be a little warmer than the last couple nights.
This weekend will also be great. It may be about perfect, honestly! There is still no chance for rain for Saturday or Sunday! There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day. At times, there will be some cloud cover, but not enough to block the sunshine. Temperatures will be warm though. It should warm up to the mid to upper 80s. Some areas may see 90 degrees in the afternoon on Sunday!
Next week on Monday, there is no significant rain chance. I have lowered the rain chance to zero. There will be more passing clouds mixing with sunshine. It will be a nice and warm start to the week. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees.
Tuesday now has a better chance for some rain. I have increased it up to 30%. A cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex. Depending on the timing, the temperature may not get as warm. For now, I have the high up to the mid 80s. The good news is that the severe threat will be minimal.
After the cold front Tuesday, the temperatures will be back to near normal. It will warm up to the lower 80s in the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a small 10-20% chance of rain. So, I do not expect a lot of rain.
Have a great weekend!
