COVID-19 pandemic could fuel resurgence of drive-in movie theaters in Shreveport/Bossier City

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — In our topsy-turvy world brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, it appears what’s old is new again.
Case in point, the once popular and now resurgent drive-in movie theaters.
They were near ubiquitous back in the 1950s. At their height, there were more than 4,000 drive-in movie theaters throughout the country. These days, there are just more than 300 in the U.S.
But two such businesses could open soon — one on each side of the Red River in Shreveport-Bossier City.
In a little more than a month, Friday nights and Saturday nights could be a lot busier if a plan is approved to allow for the Grove Drive-in Movie Theater.
The potential site is located right next door to the Silver Star Smokehouse off U.S. Highway 80 in Bossier City.
Silver Star owner Davis Alvis met Thursday with the Bossier City/Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission.
The restaurant is where movie-goers would be able to buy food and beverages. That’s according to the MPC executive director.
And Askew-Brown said this project is just one example of efforts to help small businesses during this tough time.
“It’s just people trying to survive. I think everybody’s in survival mode. They’re trying to figure out how to keep my employees? How do I keep my business open? How do I feed my family," asked Askew-Brown.
"So everybody’s just trying to work within those guidelines. And, you know, just try to make it work.”
There’s also an idea to bring a drive-in movie theater to the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport with the first movies being shown right after Louisiana’s stay-at-home order is set to expire in mid-May.
KSLA News 12 is told those first showings will be in honor of the true heroes in our community.
Sylvester Marshall, of the community organization The Social Circle, came up with the idea.
"We’re doing stuff for healthcare workers and front-line workers that’ll be able to come out with their families and watch for free. So anybody that wants a little promo on the screen, in the credits, or anything like that, we are definitely looking for any sponsors on the event.”
Marshall spent part of a recent morning with Chris Giordano, general manager of the Louisiana State Fair, checking out locations at the Fair Grounds in Shreveport ..
And while Marshall's plan calls for a temporary set-up, he said he's glad to hear about similar plans in Bossier City.
“The more the merrier. You know, hopefully they have great success. Hopefully, we could borrow ideas from each other and it grows. And, you know, we could go across the river and come across this side," he started.
"Hopefully, we attract some people from East Texas and southern Arkansas and even South Louisiana.”
