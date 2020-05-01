Bienville Parish remains believed to be missing man

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Officials are working to identify remains found in Bienville Parish discovered on Thursday, April 30.
According to Sheriff John Ballance, officials got the call from a high-line construction worker who spotted a skull along Highway 9, south of Highway 155 north of Saline.
Deputies at the scene found a long bone and smaller bones.
Sheriff Ballance said the remains are likely those of Ricky Nelson, who went missing August 2007.
Nelson, 52 at the time, was reported missing by his daughter on August 6. The day before, a vehicle, later determined as Nelson’s, was found crashed off Highway 155 near Toms Road.
Louisiana State Police was the agency who investigated the crash. At the time, nothing was found in the vehicle to indicate the driver was injured.
Three people told officials they saw a person walking along Highway 155 the day before.
Bloodhounds were brought out in an effort to search for the driver, but nothing was found.
Foul play was never suspected, added Sheriff Ballance. The family was notified and went to the scene where the skull was found.
