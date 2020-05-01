Arkansas man charged with two counts attempted murder

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Police in Arkansas’s Lafayette County is investigating a shooting from late Thursday night.
Officers responded to a shooting at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30 at a residence on 3rd Street.
Authorities say when they arrived they found two female victims shot.
One of the women, Jennifer Ferguson, told officers her estranged husband, Carlton Fuergonson, kicked in her front door and began shooting at her and another female victim.
The second victim has been identified as Maria Bradley.
Later on, Ferguson came out of a nearby home and surrendered to police.
He has been booked into Lafayette County Jail for Aggravated Residential Burglary, 2 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
Arkansas State Police has taken the lead in this investigation.
