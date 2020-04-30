VIDEO: SPD search for burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for a business burglary.
Police say the theft happened in the 1700 block of Grimmett Drive on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspect from the business and released it to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD # 20-064378 with your tip.
