Turn signal at Shreveport downtown intersection will permanently stay

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Last year the Louisiana Department of Transportation began work on a $15 million project to repair the Texas Street Bridge in downtown Shreveport.
The left turn signal was supposed to be a temporary fixture, and as the project begins to wrap up — Chris Lyons knew he needed to do something.
“I started the petition, (and) it was one of just kind of noticing that the cones were being pushed to the side on the construction of the bridge and realizing that we were coming to an end of this period that LaDOTD had said we’ll kind of encompass a temporary nature of that light," he said. " I wanted to put that conversation back into the public sphere.”
A few days ago Lyons started an online petition to save the turn signal. So far he’s already collected over 650 signatures.
“As DOTD was making that consideration, (I’d hope) they were taking the public concern for that light into consideration.”
Lyons has lived in downtown Shreveport for six years and has seen the need for this turn signal at that intersection.
“People who are trying to make that northbound turn off of Texas Street onto Spring Street would be forced to wait especially in the morning as traffic was coming over the bridge into downtown Shreveport,” he said. “You would have to wait, five, ten even 15 minutes...multiple cycles of that green light to be able to make the turn.”
The good news is LaDOTD does plan to keep the turn signal in place once the Texas Street Bridge project wraps up.
“So far we’ve not seen anything that’s been a huge negative impact with having the left turn signal in place," said LaDOTD’s Public Information Officer Erin Buchanan. “The concern, of course, would be that traffic would significantly back up on Spring going northbound into downtown, but so far, so good.”
Buchanan says when it comes to where lights and turn signals are placed, all of that is determined strictly by data.
“I know it can be frustrating especially if you live and work and go through an intersection daily," she said. "You think oh there’s got to be something that can be done, but if we were to put a signal in or make an adjustment to a signal without following the data that shows, we would create much more of an issue than we’re trying to solve.”
Crashes have occurred at the intersection in the past and recently, but Buchanan says LaDOTD looks at all the factors that go into those crashes.
“When we look at whether or not a signal or a protective left (turn) is warranted, we’ve got to look at the type of crashes that are occurring and whether or not the installation of that signal will help to alleviate that particular type of crash," she said.
For Lyons, he feels thinks are much safer with the signal up.
“I think that perception of safety is something we’ve been looking for, for a long time,” he said. “I know there have been accidents at that intersection since the light has been put into place, but I see people not rushing to make that turn and putting themselves out there at that intersection quite the way they were before."
Buchanan says they will continue to monitor the turn signal once the Texas Street bridge project is complete. She anticipates that project finishing up sometime in June.
