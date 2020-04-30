Tranquil weather pattern takes over

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking a tranquil weather pattern moving in across the ArkLaTex. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are going to be dominating the region for the foreseeable future. Our next chance for really any chances of rain will not come until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and even those rain chances right now are relatively low. One thing you will not have to worry about is the potential for any severe weather.
So if you are heading out the door this morning leave the rain gear at home and make sure you grab some sunglasses as it is going to be a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning will start off in the 50s and will finish in the mid to upper 70s across the region. Ample sunshine and low humidity will make today a great day to get outside.
Looking ahead to Friday and your weekend more beautiful weather will continue to dominate the ArkLaTex. Temperatures on Friday will be moving up into the low to mid 80s and by the end of the weekend we could be near the 90 degree mark. Over the weekend we could see a little more cloud cover Saturday and Sunday, but we are still not tracking any real rain chances.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will continue their upward trajectory and overall we will still track mostly dry weather. Temperatures will hover near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday before a cold front will drop through the region Tuesday evening cooling us off for Wednesday. That’s really our only chance for showers over the next week as ridge will be dominating the weather pattern.
So if you’re a big fan of tranquil weather you will love the forecast over the next week at least and perhaps even longer. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.