Tranquil weather pattern takes over

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking a tranquil weather pattern moving in across the ArkLaTex. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are going to be dominating the region for the foreseeable future. Our next chance for really any chances of rain will not come until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and even those rain chances right now are relatively low. One thing you will not have to worry about is the potential for any severe weather.