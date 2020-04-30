State Fire Marshal investigating blaze at Natchitoches business

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews with the Natchitoches Fire Department remain on the scene following a fire at a Front Street building on Thursday morning.
According to Natchitoches Fire Chief John Wynn, crews got the call to a business on Front Street just after 5:30 a.m.
Mayeaux’s Steak House, All Tangled Up salon were damaged in the blaze.
No one was injured. A nearby townhome was evacuated for safety, according to Wynn.
Because the building was a business, the investigation will be done by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office.
All fire units from Natchitoches’ Central Station were called to extinguish the fire. Additional crews from Natchitoches Fire District 6 were called to assist.
