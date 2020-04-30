State Fire Marshal investigating blaze at Natchitoches business

Crews remain on scene, working to learn more about a fire on Front Street. (Source: Juanice Gray, Hannah Richardson - Natchitoches Times)
By Alex Onken | April 30, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 10:43 AM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews with the Natchitoches Fire Department remain on the scene following a fire at a Front Street building on Thursday morning.

According to Natchitoches Fire Chief John Wynn, crews got the call to a business on Front Street just after 5:30 a.m.

Mayeaux’s Steak House, All Tangled Up salon were damaged in the blaze.

April 30, 2020 -- 8:45 AM Major fire during the 7:00 AM and 8:00 AM hours on Front Street in downtown Natchitoches, Louisiana this morning aided by a W, WNW, NW wind at 0 to 9 MPH speeds. Firefighters also used Cane River Lake water as an additional source to fight the fire.

No one was injured. A nearby townhome was evacuated for safety, according to Wynn.

Because the building was a business, the investigation will be done by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office.

All fire units from Natchitoches’ Central Station were called to extinguish the fire. Additional crews from Natchitoches Fire District 6 were called to assist.

