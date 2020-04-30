Pregnant 15-year-old reported missing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 15-year-old Elisa Davis?
Elisa was last seen near the 3700 block of Greenwood road wearing a multi-colored/blue Coca-Cola shirt and black pants, according to the Shreveport Police Department. She was carrying a small black backpack.
She is 6 months pregnant, and her family is deeply concerned about her whereabouts, according to SPD.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or contact Det. S. Roquemore at (318) 673-7020.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.